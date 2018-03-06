2 paint guns, car buffer stolen from Miami business

MIAMI - Miami police released surveillance video Tuesday, months after a business was burglarized.

Police said an employee of the Allstate Custom Paint and Body Shop told investigators that he closed the shop at 1316 W. Flagler St. about 6 p.m. Sept. 16.

He said he returned the next morning and discovered that two paint guns, valued at $800 each, and a car buffer, valued at $300, were stolen from inside the business.

Surveillance video shows one burglar inside the business, and he was wearing a balaclava mask to hide his identity.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary office at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

