3 SLAM Miami students arrested after airsoft guns brought on campus, police say

MIAMI - Three SLAM Miami charter school students were arrested Wednesday for incidents that occurred between students on a previous date, Miami police spokesman Michael Vega confirmed Thursday.

A student posted on social media that one of her peers had shot her with a BB gun, but authorities have not confirmed that.

Vega did confirm, however, that two airsoft guns that were brought on school grounds were confiscated and the students are now facing misdemeanor charges.

Vega said there were no threats made against the school.



