5-year-old girl attacked after dog breaks through fence, family says

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Animal Services is investigating after a dog broke through a fence and attacked a 5-year-old girl this week in the Allapattah section of Miami.

Five-year-old Jocelyn Maldonado and her mother were walking to church Wednesday in the 2400 block of Northwest 21st Terrace when they were attacked by the dog, a pit bull mix.

The girl was left with a large bite on her right leg. She taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and underwent surgery.

Jocelyn's sister, Daniela Maldonado, said her mother tried to protect Jocelyn from the dog when it broke through the fence but tripped and fell, breaking her ankle.

Daniela Maldonado said she’s helping out around to help her mom and sister while they heal.

Daniela has her hands full but she says she wants to do whatever she can so her mom and sister feel better.

The dog is currently being evaluated by Miami Dade Animal Services.

