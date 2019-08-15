Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Miami Northwestern Senior High School

MIAMI - Police responded Thursday to Miami Northwestern Senior High School after a bomb threat was phoned in.

"It's probably a non-credible threat that's a hoax. It shall be investigated," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Sky 10 was above the campus at 1100 NW 71st St. just before 10:30 a.m. as numerous police vehicles were parked outside the school.

"The school police got guns out and all," one person posted on social media.

A group of people could be seen standing outside the school.

According to a representative for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the campus was evacuated and one person who was found on campus was taken into custody. That person was later determined to be an employee at the school and was released.

While public schools in Miami-Dade County don't start the school year until Monday, Local 10 News was told teachers and other staff members were on campus Thursday, as well as band members and the football team.

The all-clear was given about an hour after the school was evacuated.

Police continue to investigate the source of the threat.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.