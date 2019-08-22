Contamination concerns at Melreese brings new potential hurdle to Inter Miami stadium plan

MIAMI - A new hurdle could put a serious dent in David Beckham and Inter Miami CF's plans to build a new soccer stadium in the city of Miami.

A new environmental report describing contamination concerns at Melreese Country Club led to Miami's city manager closing the course.

The report was commissioned for Inter Miami's lease negotiations for the land on which it wishes to build a massive soccer complex.

Currently sitting on that land is Melreese, and according to the report, soil that has reached more than twice the legal limit for arsenic contamination.

It's also the former dumping site for an old city incinerator that was called Old Smokey.

"The results were quite alarming when it came to things like arsenic," said Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez.

It's no big surprise though, as just five years ago the city cleaned up toxic contamination found at Melreese and several other sites, such as Merrie Christmas Park.

For some at Melreese, it's also no big concern.

"I feel completely safe here or for sure I wouldn't be here with my son," said golfer Jonathan Wish.

The report from Beckham's Inter Miami consultant raises new questions about the cost and scope of cleansing the golf course site for the proposed billion-dollar soccer complex.

This comes less than a month before a lease deal is expected between Beckham's group and city commissioners.

"I made clear to the individuals that want to develop the property that what was done over the last couple of days should have no bearing on the negotiations going forward," said Gonzalez.

The city estimates that cleanup at the Melreese site will cost around $50 million, but Beckham's Inter Miami group has said it will pay up to $35 million.

Should the site lose market value due to the contamination, the team may look for a better lease deal.

In the meantime, Gonzalez wants to get the golf course back open.

"Until such time our technical people and our experts tell me they feel that it's OK, then we'll open back [up] the golf course," he said.

In discussing the cleanup efforts, one thing that Gonzalez remains steadfast about is that it won't cost taxpayers any money.

"I am very consistent that this entire project will not cost the city taxpayers a dime," he said.

So far, both sides have said the cleanup will be paid for with private money.

