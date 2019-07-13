From Little Havana to Little Haiti, migrants' fear of Trump's raids is felt in Miami

MIAMI - Every morning day laborers meet in an area of Miami's Little Haiti to find opportunities at construction sites in South Florida. There wasn't anyone there on Friday.

Jose Ortega said businesses in Miami's Little Havana are suffering. He is the manager of a barbershop on Flagler Street that was empty all day on Friday.

"Right now there would be more than 20 people waiting here, but it's empty because everybody is scared," Ortega said. "Nobody wants to go out."

President Donald Trump's warning that a nationwide immigration enforcement operation is set to begin on Sunday has sparked fear in areas of Miami-Dade County. targeting thousands of migrants with final deportation orders

"They are going to take people out and they are going to bring them back to their countries or they are going to take criminals out and put them in prisons," Trump told reporters on Friday.

The order will also apply to migrant families whose cases were fast-tracked by judges and Venezuelans who have found refuge in South Florida. In an attempt to protect asylum seekers, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Thursday.

Immigration advocates are working to raise awareness about immigrants' rights and organized protests Friday. Jorge Marrero said he just wants the nightmare to end. He owns a nail salon in Little Havana and his business is suffering.

"Some of my clients don't want to go out and about," Marrero said in Spanish.

The majority of users of public transportation in Miami-Dade County are working-class migrants. Luz Bonilla said most of them wake up early to catch the bus. She has sensed their fear as they courageously head to work.

"They have been like this, like shaking, and even this morning I saw it," said a migrant, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal. "And when you are going in the bus, people don't talk."

The chatting and laughter has now turned into hypervigilance. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez wants residents to remember that Miami Police Department officers will not be getting involved in the federal operation.

"We don't get involved in immigration enforcement," Suarez said.

Advocates in border areas have "received word" that up to 1,000 families are expected to arrive at an immigration center in Dilley, Texas, according to attorneys representing separated families in a long-running lawsuit.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.