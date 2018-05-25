Getaway driver arrested after armed man steals liquor cases from Miami store, police say

MIAMI - One person has been arrested following a robbery this week at a Miami liquor store, authorities said.

The robbery was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Monday at Jensen's Liquors at 1646 SW 27th Ave.

Surveillance shows a man placing cases of liquor into a shopping cart and then passing the clerk without making any attempt to pay for the items.

Authorities said the man pointed a knife at the clerk and the clerk, in fear for her life, opened the locked front door.

The armed robber left in a blue four-door Hyundai Sonata that was parked in the back of the store, authorities said.

Police said the stolen liquor was valued at about $1,700.

Antoinette Burnes, 31, who authorities believe was the getaway driver, was arrested. The Sonata, which had been reported stolen, was also recovered, authorities said.

Police are still searching for the other robber.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

