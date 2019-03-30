Group's hunger strike against gun violence raised awareness, protester says

LIBERTY CITY, Fla. - After a three-week hunger strike, gun violence protesters in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood will get to eat again on Saturday.

Some of the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre and Trayvon Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, attended a rally Friday to support their Operation Hunger Strike.

They were near to the tents at Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 12th Avenue in Liberty Square, also known as the Pork and Beans projects, where nine protesters took a public stance.

"I love you guys," Fulton said, adding that she was grateful for what they were doing.

Leroy Jones, one of the nine protesters who belong to the Circle of Brotherhood organization, said none of what the politicians, the churches and the media have done has worked. He believes their protest will help fuel a movement for change to raise the awareness that is needed to reduce the gun violence that has so many mothers grieving in this community.

"There has been a change already because people are actually talking about it," Jones said.

The other protesters are Edward Haynes, Albert Campbell, Anthony Eugene Durden, Phillip Muhammad Tavernier, Lyle Muhammad, Anthony Blackman, George Dana Jackson and Melvin El.

Their efforts are getting worldwide attention on social media. Alicia Peterson, who said four of her brothers were shot and killed, said their sacrifice has been very touching. Erhabor Ighodaro, a Miami Gardens councilman, seized the opportunity.

"A death in our community is too much," said Ighodaro, who wore a "I Support The 9" T-shirt under a blazer. "One is too much."

A couple of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors wore their blue "March For Our Lives" T-shirts and shook the hands of the protesters.

PARKLAND EFFORTS

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.