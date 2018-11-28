Hundreds brave chill to collect holiday basket vouchers in Little Havana

MIAMI - Hundreds of people braved the chilly temperatures Wednesday morning to collect their vouchers to receive a free holiday basket of food.

South Florida residents, many of them wearing hooded jackets and gloves, stood outside the CAMACOL Tower in Little Havana before sunrise as they waited for the doors to open.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce is giving out vouchers for its annual holiday basket distribution food drive, now in its 33rd year.

Some of the people in line said they've been waiting for days to ensure they receive their Latin-styled holiday dinner, which includes rice, beans, yucca, bread and a pork shoulder.

One woman who spoke to Local 10 News said she's been in line since Saturday.

"We did a rotation, but we do it every year, so, you know, this is not different," she said of her family's tradition.

The vouchers were being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who receive vouchers will be able to return Dec. 12 to pick up their baskets.

