John Legend in Miami to support restoration of voting rights

John Legend smiles as he sits in a Miami courtroom to support the restoration of voting rights for felons, Nov. 8, 2019, in Miami.

MIAMI - John Legend walked into a Miami courtroom Friday, but it wasn't to face charges.

The singer was there as part of a special docket for motions related to the restoration of voting rights for felons.

.@johnlegend walking into the courthouse in Miami DADE. He’s here for a Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Amendment 4 event. A judge will be hearing motions in cases eligible for a sentence modification under a voter restoration plan. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/1CVuQg5LNy — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) November 8, 2019

