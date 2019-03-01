Junior League of Miami to honor outstanding women

MIAMI - The Junior League of Miami is hosting its 18th Annual Women Who Make a Difference Luncheon.

The event is taking place March 8, beginning at 11 a.m., at Jungle Island's Bloom Ballroom. Local 10's Laurie Jennings is emceeing the luncheon.

The luncheon will recognize a handful of South Florida women who exemplify the League's mission of promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities.

Since the nonprofit's purpose is exclusively educational and charitable, proceeds from the luncheon will support programs focused on women and children at risk, including INN Transition North (ITN) and INN Transition South (ITS), which provide transitional housing facilities and support for survivors of domestic violence.

"Since our founding in 1926, the Junior League of Miami has been training women to become community leaders," said Deborah Koch, president of the Junior League of Miami. "Our members hail from diverse backgrounds and come together around a shared passion for making Miami a better place for all."

For more information about the Junior League of Miami and the Women Who Make a Difference Luncheon, visit http://www.jlmiami.org/fundraiser/wwmd/ or email WWMChair@JLMiami.org

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.