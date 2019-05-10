Police investigate possible gunshots fired at or near Hilton in Miami

MIAMI - A large police presence was spotted Friday morning at the Hilton hotel in downtown Miami.

Sky 10 was above the hotel on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 17th Terrace as about a dozen police vehicles were parked outside the entrance of the hotel.

A Miami Fire Rescue truck was also parked outside.

Miami police confirmed on social media that they are investigating possible gunshots being heard in the area.

No other details were immediately confirmed by police.

