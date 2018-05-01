Man arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping in Miami

Brenard Carr, 33, was arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Miami.

MIAMI - A man was arrested Monday night in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Miami.

Miami police said the victim had just dropped off shoes at a church near Northwest 13th Avenue and Northwest 67th Street about 6:30 p.m. Friday when she was approached by a man, later identified as Brenard Carr.

The victim told police that Carr, 33, asked her if she drinks and smokes and offered the victim to come home with him so he could take care of her.

Police said the victim ignored Carr on both occasions, at which point Carr grabbed the victim near her hip area to pull her toward him.

Authorities said the victim broke free from his grip and ran toward her sister.

The sisters told police that Carr briefly followed them as they walked south on Northwest 13th Avenue, and then left in a different direction.

The sisters, who are between 11 and 13 years old, called police once they got home.

Authorities said detectives were able to obtain the suspect's identity through investigative means, which was also later confirmed by the victim.

Carr faces a charge of interference with custody and was booked into jail just before 11 p.m. Monday.

