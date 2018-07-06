Man arrested in connection with Jackson Memorial Hospital threats

MIAMI - A South Florida man was arrested Friday, a week after a threat was made to shoot up Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Juvane Hylton appeared to anticipate his arrest earlier in the day, posting on Facebook: "If you guys see anything about me anywhere just know it wasn't me and I don't know who it is, but I feel like I was set up."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hylton is a hospital unit coordinator and works on the fifth floor of the West Wing of JMH, where the threat was directed at.

Meanwhile, another man spoke to Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg Friday after he was cleared of wrongdoing.

Jimmy Harris said he had no idea why police officers put handcuffs on him.

"They were coming in my house, rambling in my house, saying I had guns and everything," he said. "And I don't own no gun."

The officers accused him of making a threat to shoot at the hospital last Friday. Harris said he did not do such a thing. He said he had an encounter with a doctor at the hospital last Friday and then he was questioned by authorities for about two hours.

The shooting threat prompted a lockdown and paralyzed a frightened medical campus. It was the first of two days of threats and costly chaos.

Harris believes that he was framed.

"From what I heard, they said the doctor told them that I was going to shoot up the hospital -- shoot up her and kill myself," Harris said.

Harris wants his 88-year-old mother to return to their home in Liberty Square, but he said the staff at the hospital wants his mother to live in a nursing home. She had been at the hospital since Father's Day and was ready to be discharged when he and the doctor were at odds.

Harris said the doctor said, "Well, I'm not releasing your mother to you. I'm going to put your mother in a home."

Harris said he said, "Well lady, don't let me have to come out there."

Police officers cleared Harris of any criminal threat. The Florida Department of Children and Families also cleared him to be his mother's caretaker again.

