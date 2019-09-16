Man wanted by FBI in gas pump skimming case may be in South Florida

MIAMI - A man wanted by the FBI may have fled to South Florida.
Authorities say Osvaldo Villanueva is wanted on suspicion of operating a gas pump skimming scheme in Northern Virginia.
The alleged crimes, which involved installing Bluetooth-enabled skimming devices on the inside of fuel pumps, took place between March and September of 2017.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Villanueva earlier this year.
According to the FBI, Villanueva has ties to the Miami and Denver areas.
