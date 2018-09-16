10 hurt after Metrobus slams into clothing store in Little Haiti

MIAMI - Ten people were hurt early Sunday after a Miami-Dade Transit Metrobus crashed into a clothing store in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood, authorities said.

Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for Miami Fire Rescue, said the bus collided with a white Ford Ranger and then struck a pillar outside Omega Fashion around 9:15 a.m. at Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 54th Street.

Paramedics transported two people who were inside the Ford Ranger to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, Carroll said. Eight people on the bus suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Miami Fire Rescue crews were on the scene working to stabilize the building so the bus could be removed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.