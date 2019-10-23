Miami named Sexiest City in the World

Associated Press

MIAMI - Rio may have the parties and Paris has the culture, but when it comes to being sexy, Miami tops every city in the entire world.

Miami was named the Sexiest City in the World by Big 7 Travel and it's not difficult to see why.

The website ranked 50 of the world's most high-profile cities using a variety of data, and Miami would seem to be near the top of each and every one.

Cities having the most sex

Best cities for singles

Highest number of romantic restaurants and date sports

Cities with most sexual online searches

Big 7 couldn't stop gushing about the Magic City when it named it the sexiest on Earth.

Scantily-clad locals line the sandy shores of Miami, without a doubt one of the sexiest cities in the world. Vibrant nightlife, a rich party culture, and some of the most romantic views in the United States all make Miami a pretty sexy place to visit.

Miami was one of eight U.S. cities to make the list, ahead of places like Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York City and Nashville.

Top 10 Sexiest Cities in the US :

MIAMI Paris Denver Copenhagen Cape Town Zurich Cap d'Agde , France Dublin Liverpool Los Angeles

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.