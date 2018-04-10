Miami Northwestern students hold walkout after killings of student, former student

MIAMI - Students from Miami Northwestern Senior High School walked out of classes Tuesday morning to call for change after a fellow student and a former student were killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Sky 10 was above the area as the students walked out of class about 11:30 a.m.

Some held signs with messages like, "Enough is enough."

Several teens were also seen climbing onto the roof of an apartment building near the school, holding their signs up for all to see.

The students returned to class about an hour later.

Police identified the victims killed Sunday as Kimson Green, 17, a 10th-grader at the school, and Rickey Dixon, 18, a former student.

School officials said Green was about to be inducted into the National Honor Society.

"If he got a B, he wanted to know what can he do to get an A in his assignment. That's the student we know," Green's teacher, Shakeita Gunder, said.

Relatives said Green was an only child.

"I got to bury my child -- my only child," Dominique Green said. "Parents be saying I had a good child. No, I really had an A1A student -- an A1A student – it's just where I live at. That's all."

Miami police said a group of people were in the alleyway off Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Avenue Sunday afternoon when a group of men approached them and started shooting.

"We don't know if it's a drive-by, or if they came on foot," Miami police Officer Kiara Delva said.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel pronounced Dixon dead at the scene. Green died at the hospital, and two more people remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said upward of 25 gunshots were heard in the area.

All four of the victims either currently attend or used to attend Miami Northwestern Senior High School, school officials said.

