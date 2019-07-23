Miami Police Department target of threatening call

MIAMI - The Miami Police Department was the target of a threatening telephone call Tuesday morning.

A 911 dispatcher received the threatening call shortly before 6:30 a.m.

"They received a call from an unknown male stating that he is going to harm a cop and blow up a police station," the dispatcher said on a police radio transmission.

The Miami Police Department's special investigations division is investigating the threat.

"It's very rare, but we do take these threats very seriously," Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told Local 10 News.

