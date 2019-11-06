Police detain man armed with gun walking along busy Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI - Police in Miami are investigating after detaining a man who was walking along a busy South Florida highway while armed with a gun.

The scene began to clear shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday just off the Palmetto Expressway on Southwest 8th Street.

Police found a vehicle on the west side of the Palmetto with heavy damage that was believed to have dropped off an individual carrying a rifle.

An active search took place and police located the man, taking him into custody.

Police said the man was shooting iguanas with a BB gun on the bank of a canal just off the highway.

He was then placing the iguanas in a backpack that he was carrying.

Police confiscated the gun and the backpack.

