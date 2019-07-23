South Florida ranked among worst places to raise a family

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

MIAMI - You know the old saying, right? "South Florida... great place to visit but I wouldn't want to raise a family there because a new survey slammed it to H-E-double hockey sticks."

Or something like that.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale were among South Florida cities that found themselves near the bottom of the newly-released WalletHub survey of "Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family."

Out of 182 cities listed, Miami ranked a putrid 172nd. Again, out of 182. The low ranking probably has something to do with the Magic City finishing dead last in the "Affordability" category.

Fort Lauderdale did not fare much better, coming in just a few spots ahead at 167.

However, both major South Florida burgs beat out 175th ranked Hialeah. The City of Progress finished last in both the "Lowest Median Family Salary" and "Fewest Playgrounds Per Capita" categories.

Thankfully, good ol' Pembroke Pines helps the entire southern tip of the Sunshine State look good by placing 33rd overall.

WalletHub used 47 key metrics to determine its rankings, including the cost of housing, quality of local schools and health systems, and opportunities for fun and recreation.

BEST CITIES TO RAISE A FAMILY :

1. Overland Park, Kansas

2. Fremont, California

3. Irvine, California

4. Plano, Texas

5. South Burlington, Vermont

6. Bismarck, North Dakota

7. Gilbert, Arizona

8. Fargo, North Dakota

9. Scottsdale, Arizona

10. Boise, Idaho

33. Pembroke Pines

55. Tampa

70. Orlando

74. St. Petersburg

94. Tallahassee

98. Cape Coral

114. Port St. Lucie

167. Fort Lauderdale

172. Miami

175. Hialeah

182. Detroit, Michigan

