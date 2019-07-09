Video shows armed carjacking at Miami gas station

MIAMI - Miami Police Department detectives released surveillance video Tuesday showing an armed carjacking at a gas station in Miami near the Little Haiti and West Little River neighborhoods.

The robbers spotted a 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck carrying bicycles about 7:30 p.m., on June 30 at the 7 Eleven gas station near Interstate 95 on Northwest 79th Street.

Two armed robbers jumped out of a gray Nissan Altima. One of them pointed a gun at a passenger who was inside the truck, police said. The other robber threatened the driver who was trying to secure his friend's bicycle onto the bed of the truck.

The victims fought back and tussled with the robbers, police said. A passenger was able to rush into the store for safety. The driver jumped onto the bed of the truck where he had a shotgun. The robbers didn't know that, so they jumped inside the truck and sped off.

When they realized, the victim was armed with a shotgun, they stopped. They exchanged gunfire and the robbers took off running.

The victims said the robbers were 20 to 21 years old and were about 5 feet 7 inches tall, police said. The robbers used T-shirts to cover their faces, and they weren't able to see who the driver of the gray Nissan Altima was.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.