Video shows robbery outside hotel in Miami's Little Havana

MIAMI - Miami detectives said Thursday a trio recently robbed a man outside of the West Flagler Hotel in Miami's Little Havana.

Alfredo Nunez, the victim of the robbery, said he had been drinking at a nearby bar and was walking home with his bicycle when he realized someone was following him.

A man, who was wearing red shorts, approached him head on. As Nunez stopped, a third suspect wearing a light-colored hat, a black shirt and jeans reached for his pockets. A scuffle broke out and the robber punched him and knocked him unconscious.

Surveillance video shows the robber went through Nunez’s pockets and took his wallet. The three men left him unconscious on the sidewalk and walked away nonchalantly.

Alina Madrid, the manager at the West Flagler Hotel, said a guest helped Nunez and called police. When Madrid saw the surveillance video, she said it hurt her to see the apathy that the men displayed during the Sunday robbery.

"He is an elderly man," Madrid said in Spanish about the victim.

Nunez said the robber took his identification and $30. Detectives released the surveillance video, and they were asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Miami-Dade Crime stoppers at 305-471-8477.

