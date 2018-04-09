Woman struck, killed while trying to cross Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami

A 59-year-old woman was struck and killed while trying to cross Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami early Monday.

MIAMI - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday while trying to cross Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami, police said.

The 59-year-old woman was trying to cross Northwest 27th Avenue near Northwest 16th Street when she was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro traveling north, Miami police said.

Police said the woman was not in the crosswalk when she was struck.

The driver of the Camaro remained at the scene and called 911.

Police have not identified the woman who was killed.

Northwest 27th Avenue is closed in both directions between Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 20th Street.

