South Florida most rat-infested area in all of Sunshine State

MIAMI - When it comes to rats in the Sunshine State, no area can touch South Florida... and we're not talking about the 1996 Stanley Cup run by the Florida Panthers.

Orkin... you know, just one of the largest pest control companies on the planet... ranked Miami-Fort Lauderdale as the most rat-infested area in all of Florida.

Gulp.

The company's Top 50 Rattiest Cities in the U.S. list placed Miami-Fort Lauderdale at No. 20 overall, down three spots from last year. However, South Florida was ranked higher than any other city in the state, including Tampa-St. Pete at No. 40.

Orkin's rankings were based on the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 15, 2018 through Sept. 15, 2019.

