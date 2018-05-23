Miami police officer injured in early morning crash

MIAMI - A Miami police officer was injured in a crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along Southwest 2nd Street and 17th Avenue at 3:30 a.m. According to police, the officer and a civilian were both transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Miami police said the officer had a possible broken arm and the civilian had minor injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

