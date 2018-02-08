New headstone honors World War II veteran from Homestead

MIAMI - A World War II veteran who was killed in battle is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

His grave had been missing a headstone for decades, but that changed on Thursday.

"There was an application for his headstone. The whole process was going through, but somewhere along the way the headstone wasn't placed, or was placed and removed or stolen. So he has laid here for many years without a headstone," the veteran's cousin, Leonard Mowry, said.

Private First Class John Little now has a headstone marking his personal history.

"Back then, you had a whole nation behind you and everyone contributing some way to defeating the enemy," Mowry said.

Little, who was from Homestead, was drafted at 18, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. He was killed in action at 19 years old.

"Johnny had no idea that two days after celebrating his 19th birthday, he'd be fighting in the largest and bloodiest battle for the U.S. forces in World War II," a U.S. service member, who spoke at the Miami City Cemetery Thursday, said.

Little was killed in action in Cologne and was buried in Belgium before his remains were exhumed and returned home to Miami.

Ronnie Hurwitz volunteers at Miami's historic cemetery and cares for the military graves. He worked for eight years tracking down Little's family, tracing his steps and researching documents before finally getting the headstone with help from U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, who put the story in the Congressional Record Thursday.

"He will never be forgotten about," Hurwitz said about Little. "He was forgotten about for over 70 years and (now) he'll never be forgotten about."

