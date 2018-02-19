Missing man found, hospitalized in critical condition, Pembroke Pines police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man who was reported missing was found Sunday afternoon and taken to a hospital, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Roberto Perez was found around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Police said he was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Perez, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, was found in an isolated area of brush which, police said, was aggressively searched by ground and air units over the last nine days.

No foul play is suspected. Police said it is unknown how long Perez remained at the location where he was found.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department deployed every available resource and partnered with a number of law enforcement agencies, as well as various search entities, in an effort to find Perez. Police said on Sunday that the Civil Air Patrol, a volunteer branch of the Air Force, joined forces with the police department.

"An air and ground team was assembled and worked in concert with the Pembroke Pines Police Mobile Command Center," the police department said in its release. "The first sighting of Mr. Perez was made by a member of the Civil Air Patrol's ground team, at approximately 4:45 p.m."

Police said Perez has been reunited with his family.

