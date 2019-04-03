Narcan now sold inside vending machines

LAS VEGAS - Along with M&M's, Fritos and other delicious snacks, you can now find a nasal spray to prevent drug overdoses inside certain vending machines.

Narcan is now available in Las Vegas vending machines to help fend off opioid addiction and overdoses, KABC reports.

If given in time, the Narcan nasal spray blocks the effects of opioids and revives those suffering from its most serious side effects.

The vending machines will also soon sell safe sex kits and pregnancy tests.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.