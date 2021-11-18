Christmas trees will be in short supply this holiday season

Christmas tree vendors say supply chain and climate issues have affected their tree production for this holiday season.

Growers in the Pacific Northwest have seen their crops decimated by drought and heat waves.

Similar shortages have also been seen for artificial trees.

Tree purveyors say the earlier consumers buy their tree, the better. They suggest purchasing Christmas trees and decorations before the peak of the buying season, which is Thanksgiving week.

Christmas trees can take up to 12 years to reach maturity, which means the short supply in trees may affect the holidays through 2029.