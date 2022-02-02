73º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

National

Starbucks set to raise prices as inflation takes toll

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Business, Money, Finance
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Your morning cup of coffee is about to cost a little more in the coming months.

Starbucks Corp. said on Tuesday it will raise prices on beverages and foods in 2022 citing high labor costs and goods due to the COVID pandemic.

Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said Starbucks has already raised prices twice in the last four months, once in Oct. 2021, then in Jan. 2022. He added the company expects to raise prices several times in 2022.

The company also recently implemented raises and other incentives for workers nationwide.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email