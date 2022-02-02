Starbucks set to raise prices as inflation takes toll

Your morning cup of coffee is about to cost a little more in the coming months.

Starbucks Corp. said on Tuesday it will raise prices on beverages and foods in 2022 citing high labor costs and goods due to the COVID pandemic.

Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said Starbucks has already raised prices twice in the last four months, once in Oct. 2021, then in Jan. 2022. He added the company expects to raise prices several times in 2022.

The company also recently implemented raises and other incentives for workers nationwide.