Enfamil formula recalled over possible bacterial contamination

145,000 cans of Enfamil baby formula are being voluntarily recalled due to possible bacterial contamination.

Two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula are part of the recall which was ordered because of “a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii,” the company said in statement.

The 12.9-ounce cans of formula manufactured between Aug. and Sept. and distributed to stores across the US, Guam and Puerto Rico. They have a use-by date of March 1, 2024, on the bottom, along with the codes ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ.

According to the release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no other ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches or other Reckitt products are impacted.

Consumers who purchased the product should throw it away or return it for a total refund.

