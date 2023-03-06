High school basketball team finds racist messages in locker room ahead of game

MUSKEGO, Wis. – Members of a Wisconsin high school’s basketball team are speaking out after they found racist messages inside a locker room.

Players on the Beloit Memorial High School boys basketball team didn’t expect to see swastikas and the n-word written all over the visiting team’s locker room at Muskego High School.

Students were also recorded wearing black face masks that depict Black people in a racist light.

The basketball team says they hope this never happens again.

“I want it to actually change because usually things like this, people just see it and they don’t really do anything about it, so I just want people to see it and start changing,” senior DeCarlos Nora III said.

Beloit’s superintendent sent out a statement saying his district is working with Muskego’s to investigate what he calls “unacceptable actions.”