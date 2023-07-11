87º

LIVE

National

No winner in Monday Powerball drawing; jackpot reaches $725 million

Associated Press

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: National, Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa – An estimated $725 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Monday drawing. The new jackpot is the seventh-highest in the history of the game.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million.

There have been 35 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

About the Authors:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email