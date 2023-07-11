No winner in Monday Powerball drawing; jackpot reaches $725 million

DES MOINES, Iowa – An estimated $725 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Monday drawing. The new jackpot is the seventh-highest in the history of the game.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million.

There have been 35 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday.