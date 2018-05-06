4.9 earthquake reported 160 miles from New Orleans

MIAMI - The National Tsunami Warning Center reported a 4.9 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon, but there was no threat of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake was about 160 miles southeast of New Orleans and 120 miles southeast of Grand Isle.

There was also a 5.6 earthquake reported 21 miles from Conchague, El Salvador, on Sunday, and a 6.1 earthquake about 83 miles from the Philippines on Saturday.

Both agencies were also monitoring the area of Hawaii. While the Kilauea volcano was destroying homes on Big Island, authorities reported a 6.9 magnitude earthquake 11 miles from Ainaloa.

