School shooting victim was passionate about Irish dance

PARKLAND, Fla. - Cara Loughran, who was a student of the Drake School of Irish Dance in Coral Springs, died in the school massacre in Parkland Wednesday. She was 14.

The freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School would have celebrated her 15th birthday Feb. 21. A gunman, who authorities identified as Nikolas Cruz, shot her with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. She was in class.

"She was an excellent student," Her aunt Lindsay Fontana wrote on Facebook. " She loved the beach."

Cara was of Irish descent and had relatives in Northern Ireland's County Antrim's village of Toomebridge who were also in mourning.

"Cara was a beautiful soul and always had a smile on her face," the Drake School of Irish Dance's announcement said.

Her brother, Liam Loughran, 17, was a student at the school and survived.

