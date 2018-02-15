Grief counseling available for those affected by school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Grief counseling will be made available to those suffering after the high school shootings that left 17 dead in Parkland on Wednesday.

Broward County Schools urges anyone, especially students and families, to speak with counselors beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday at one of the following locations:

Pines Trails Park Recreation Center and Amphitheater

10555 Trails End

Parkland, FL 33076

Coral Springs Gymnasium

2501 Coral Springs Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Coral Springs Center for Performing Arts

2855 Coral Springs Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Staff members who work at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are asked to attend counseling at:

Parkland Library

6620 N. University Drive

Parkland, FL 33067

