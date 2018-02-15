Parkland School Shooting

Grief counseling available for those affected by school shooting

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
PARKLAND, Fla. - Grief counseling will be made available to those suffering after the high school shootings that left 17 dead in Parkland on Wednesday.

Broward County Schools urges anyone, especially students and families, to speak with counselors beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday at one of the following locations:

Pines Trails Park Recreation Center and Amphitheater 

10555 Trails End   

Parkland, FL 33076 

 

Coral Springs Gymnasium    

2501 Coral Springs Drive      

Coral Springs, FL 33065                                                          

 

Coral Springs Center for Performing Arts 

2855 Coral Springs Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33065

 

Staff members who work at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are asked to attend counseling at:

 

Parkland Library

6620 N. University Drive

Parkland, FL 33067

