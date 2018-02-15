Grief counseling available for those affected by school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Grief counseling will be made available to those suffering after the high school shootings that left 17 dead in Parkland on Wednesday.
Broward County Schools urges anyone, especially students and families, to speak with counselors beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday at one of the following locations:
Pines Trails Park Recreation Center and Amphitheater
10555 Trails End
Parkland, FL 33076
Coral Springs Gymnasium
2501 Coral Springs Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Coral Springs Center for Performing Arts
2855 Coral Springs Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Staff members who work at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are asked to attend counseling at:
Parkland Library
6620 N. University Drive
Parkland, FL 33067
