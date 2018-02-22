Hialeah Gardens High School students protest for gun control

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. - A week after a school shooting left 17 people dead in Parkland, Hialeah Gardens High School students walked out of their classrooms to protest for gun control.

They staged the demonstration to show solidarity with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors who traveled to Tallahassee to lobby the Florida House Representatives, a day after 71 law makers halted a bill that would ban assault rifles from making it to the Florida House floor.

The young survivors are also organizing a nationwide march to protest the lack of gun control that students believe allowed Cruz to get a hold of the rifle that he used to kill last week.

