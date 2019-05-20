Hundreds gather to watch symbolic burning of Temple of Time

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - An empty field is all the remains at the site where the so-called Temple of Time once stood in Coral Springs.

The 35-foot-tall temporary structure is now gone after it was set on fire Sunday night as part of a symbolic healing ceremony.

The flames were ignited by 17 torches, representing the 17 lives lost in last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The wooden structure was unveiled three months ago on the one-year anniversary of the massacre.

Visitors were encouraged to leave notes and mementos at the temple honoring the lives of all of the victims.

Tianna Bienaime and Angelica Williams told Local 10 News that they went to Sunday's ceremony to honor their friend Helena Ramsey.

"I just wanted to be here to remember her," Bienaime said.

"I think it will be healing because a lot of weight will be lifted off my shoulders," Williams said.

Hundreds of people watched in awe and silence on Sunday as the Temple of Time became a beacon of light one final time -- a cathartic act for a community that is still trying to heal.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.