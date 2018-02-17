Large Mexican family mourns school shooting victim

PARKLAND, Fla. - Martin Duque Anguiano, who was a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School freshman, died Wednesday in a school massacre. He was 14.

Martin was the son of Mexican immigrants who worked in the agricultural industry near the edge of Parkland. He was one of five siblings.

His older brother, Miguel Duque, used to play for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's soccer team when he was a student there.

"He was a very funny kid, outgoing and sometimes really quiet," his brother wrote on a GoFundMe account. "He was sweet and caring and loved by all of his family."

The Mexican Consulate in Miami released a statement saying they were in touch with Martin's relatives. Martin has family in Florida and in the Mexican town of Santa Teresa, about 3 hours away from Mexico City, in Guerrero, a state on the Pacific coast.

