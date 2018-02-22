Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students return from Tallahassee

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students returned from Tallahassee early Thursday after bringing their message to state lawmakers.

The tired students got off the bus in the parking lot of a Publix in Coral Springs and were greeted by family and members of the media.

They took their "Never Again" movement to the state capital in the hopes of putting an end to mass shootings like the Valentine's Day massacre that claimed the lives of 14 students and three teachers at their school in Parkland.

After meeting with Republicans and Democrats alike, the students gathered at the Capitol to share their personal stories and pleas for change to the gun laws that allowed former student Nikolas Cruz to buy the AK-15 he used in last week's shooting.

A few students expressed skepticism and dismay that their voices fell on deaf ears on the gun control debate, but others were encouraged by their trip.

"I felt like the people that we talked to were really receptive to everything that we were saying and that they really did want to help us and help our country in regards to putting more regulations on who can get guns," student Isabella Pheiffer said.

Cruz, 19, is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.

