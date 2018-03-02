Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to resume normal schedule Wednesday

PARKLAND, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will return to a normal class schedule next Wednesday.

Broward County Public Schools announced Friday that students will continue to operate on a modified schedule next Monday and Tuesday, with classes from 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

The school will resume its regular class schedule three weeks to the day after former student Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to kill 14 students and three teachers at the Parkland school.

Students returned to classes Wednesday for the first time since the Feb. 14 mass shooting, but they have been released at 11:40 a.m. each day.

Cruz is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.



