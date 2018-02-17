Shooting victim was preparing to go to Lynn University

PARKLAND, Fla. - Meadow Pollack, who was a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior getting ready to go to Lynn University in Boca Raton, died in a school shooting Wednesday. She was 18.

"She was a beautiful, warm, loving and intelligent soul whose sense of humor and loyalty to friends made her beloved by all who knew her," Marc Grossman wrote in a GoFundMe page to help her mother.

After learning the news of Pollack's death, Lynn University released a statement announcing they would be offering counseling services to students who knew Pollack.

"Our thoughts go out to the victims, their family members, and all the students, teachers and staff," the statement said.

Pollack is survived by her mother, Shara Kaplan, her father Andrew Pollack, and her two older brothers, Huck and Hunter.

Her funeral service was Friday at Temple K’ol Tikvah and she was buried at the Garden of Aaron at Star of David Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale.

