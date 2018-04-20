Newly released reports reveal details about Nikolas Cruz's arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Newly released reports are providing more details about the arrest of Nikolas Cruz after the massacre of 17 children and 3 adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The Coral Springs Police Department released the reports on Monday, after several officers said Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies were there first, but failed to attempt to find the shooter.

Officer Gil Monzon wrote that two deputies told him they did not know where the shooter was, but Monzon said they knew there was a victim next to building 12, where there were bullet marks in the third floor.

Coconut Creek Police Department Officer Michael Leonard saw Cruz blocks away from the school and called for backup. He ordered Cruz to get on the ground and lie face down. After searching him, he handcuffed him.

Leonard reported Cruz said he was having trouble hearing him, and "began to move his head and eyes, looking in all directions." Leonard "assured Cruz he was going to be fine and he immediately calmed down."

When a witness identified him as the killer, Leonard reported Cruz "began to heave and vomited clear fluid." This is why officers took him to the hospital for an evaluation before taking him to Broward County jail.

Cruz, who is facing 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, could face the death penalty if convicted.

