Parkland families feel misled about Florida gun bills

PARKLAND, Fla. - Parkland families left Tallahassee Wednesday feeling misled and disappointed by the House and Senate's gun bills.

Dozens of families gathered at a vigil Tuesday night, crying and comforting each other after both the House and the Senate refused to add a ban on assault-style weapons to their bills.

The House and Senate are back in session Wednesday as they work to get both bills to match.

The bills are similar, with committees agreeing on a three-day waiting period for all weapon purchases and raising the minimum age requirement to purchase a gun to 21. However, there are some loopholes.

Both bills also call for money to be set aside to harden school security. The funds would go to things like bulletproof windows, steel doors, metal detectors and high-tech locks.

The most controversial aspect of both gun bills is the Florida Sheriff’s Marshal Plan, which is an option to arm teachers.

Most Parkland families who spoke with Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg were against arming teachers.

The option would allow the sheriffs of each county to provide training to teachers who want to be armed.

The bill was amended to allow districts to opt in if they wish.

A final gun bill is expected to be voted on by the weekend.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.