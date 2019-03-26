Police identify Stoneman Douglas student who took his own life

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The Coral Springs Police Department identified the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who took his own life Saturday as 15-year-old Calvin Desir.

Calvin's death came days after 19-year-old Sydney Aiello killed herself March 17. Calvin, a sophomore, and Aiello, a recent Stoneman Douglas graduate and student at Florida Atlantic University, survived the mass shooting that left 17 people dead at the Parkland school in February 2018.

Cara Aiello, Sydney's mother, said her daughter suffered from survivor's guilt and post-traumatic stress disorder. Desir's family has not spoken publicly about Calvin's death, but his family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Calvin's funeral expenses.

"I can tell you firsthand that he was one of a kind, very soft spoken, and never once hurt a fly. If you ever asked him to do the simplest task, he was right on it," said Brittany Wright, Calvin's sister. "His selflessness and quick action to help others is something that we all deeply admired."

It's unclear whether the mass shooting was a factor in Calvin's suicide.

Coral Springs police said the Broward County Medical Examiner's has not given an official cause of death for Calvin.

Family members said Sydney Aiello suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder in recent months.

The suicides have unnerved the Parkland community, with some referring to Aiello and Calvin as the latest victims of the mass shooting.

"17+2," many wrote on Twitter in tribute to the victims.

City officials are holding a meeting about the suicides from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Coral Springs Town Hall.

"The mental health of our children and all those who have been affected by the MSD tragedy must be made a priority," the city said in statement.



