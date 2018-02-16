School shooter bought rifle from Sunrise Tactical Supply last year

PARKLAND, Fla. - Nikolas Cruz walked into the Sunrise Tactical Supply last year to buy the rifle used to kill as many people as he could at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday, according to authorities.

The store owners, Michael and Lisa Morrison, closed the store, as they feared for their lives. Attorney Douglas Rudman, of the Boca Raton-based Rudman Law Group, was representing them.

Cruz "was not put into any sort of database, and someone who was essentially allowed to go unchecked before walking into this store and purchasing a firearm," Rudman said.

Cruz didn't buy any ammunition when he bought the rifle Feb. 11, 2017. The rifle came with a magazine. Rudman said Cruz didn't raise any red flags.

"It seems like Mr. Cruz made a deliberate attempt to not draw suspicion by not buying too many things from one place," Rudman said.

Rudman said the Morrisons were distraught about "the tremendous sense of responsibility in this situation and just horribleness that they feel that one of their weapon fell into the hands of this maniac."

