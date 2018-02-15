Geography teacher dies a hero during school massacre

PARKLAND, Fla. - Scott Beigel died a hero. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas geography teacher's classroom was locked when a gunman was shooting Wednesday. He was 35.

There were students running for safety, so he decided to open the door and let them inside. Kelsey Friend said she was among the students whose lives he saved.

"I am so thankful that he was there to help everybody, who did live in that classroom, because he was in the doorway and the door was still open and the shooter probably didn't know we were in there," she said during an interview with ABC's Good Morning America Thursday.

Friend described him as a "really amazing teacher."

Beigel was also the school's cross country coach.

This is a developing story.

