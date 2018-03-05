Some aspects of Florida's new gun bill blasted during roundtable discussion

WESTON, Fla. - Gun laws continue to be a major debate this week following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting that left 17 people dead and more than a dozen injured.

The Florida Senate will likely pass changes to the state's gun law, but some parts of the bill are still unacceptable to some people, including some lawmakers and students from Parkland.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, hosted a roundtable discussion Monday in Weston, where lawmakers, school board members and students discussed the issue.

Some of the aspects of the bill that many do not support include the fact that there is no ban on assault-style weapons and the bill includes a program that would give districts the ability to opt in or out of allowing teachers to be armed at schools.

The aspects of the bill that are highly supported include more funding to make schools secure and more funding for mental health programs.

Opponents to the overall bill are feeling pressure to accept what they believe is a meager attempt to satisfy those who are demanding change following the shooting.

"What they are passing is nothing but a small bone designed to satisfy the kids and it will not work," mental health expert Dr. Thomas Brezenski said.

"Every phone call has been, 'You have to support this bill or we're not going to get the money.' That's blackmail," Broward County school board member Robin Bartleman said.

Wasserman Schultz said people will continue fighting for tougher gun laws in Florida and in the country.

"The NRA and their allies have not seen relentlessness and staying power like we have amassed here in this country," she said.

