Stoneman Douglas principal announces plans to step down

PARKLAND, Fla. - The principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas announced Friday he will step down from his position at the end of the school year.

Ty Thompson relinquished his duties as principal on March 21 when he was included in the investigation into the Feb. 2018 school shootings that left 17 people dead.

Although he was suspended, Thompson remained at the school and participated in student activities and events.

The investigation by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission was scheduled to conclude by the end of the school year, but Thompson made his announcement to resign during a meeting with teachers and in a recorded message to parents.

In talking about how he was able to stay strong and focused since the shootings, Thompson says it had been challenging, but that he remained as positive as possible.

"Advisors and fellow colleagues always said take care of yourself." said Thompson. "If at any point you feel like it is affecting your family or your health you need to make a change."

"That time has come. I wanted to stay and see this through but I just can’t continue at this pace."

Thompson was not at the school on the day of the shootings, but remained a beacon of strength and comfort in the days and months that followed.

Thompson will remain at the school and take part in graduation ceremonies.

"This is not goodbye, you will still see me around. While I will no longer be the leader at MSD, I will continue to support the Eagle Nation, as I will always be positive, passionate, and forever proud to be an Eagle."

